Rohit Sharma eager to play Australia 'A' series: Details here
What's the story
India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma is eager to participate in the upcoming unofficial ODI series between India A and Australia A, as per RevSportz. The matches are scheduled for September-October and will help him prepare for India's tour of Australia later this year. The 38-year-old cricketer hasn't played any international cricket since March, when he led India to victory in the Champions Trophy. Here are further details.
Tour details
Will this be Rohit's last international tour?
India's upcoming tour of Australia will include a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and five T20Is. The ODIs are scheduled to be played in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney on October 19, 23, and 25, respectively. There is speculation in Mumbai cricket circles that this could be Rohit's last international tour as a player. He has already retired from Test and T20I formats.
Training regimen
Rohit keen on playing unofficial series
Rohit has begun individual training sessions but doesn't want to go to Australia without proper preparation. This is why he is keen on playing the 'A'-team series before the main tour. The three unofficial ODIs between India A and Australia A are set for September 30, October 3, and 5 in Kanpur.
Career highlights
Rohit has been left out of India's white-ball squad
Rohit has had a stellar ODI career, scoring 11,168 runs in 273 matches with 32 centuries (including three double tons). He was the Player of the Match in India's last ODI match against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final. However, under head coach Gautam Gambhir's new direction for Indian cricket, there are no guarantees for Rohit beyond this tour.