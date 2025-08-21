Rohit Sharma eager to play Australia 'A' series: Details here 

India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma is eager to participate in the upcoming unofficial ODI series between India A and Australia A, as per RevSportz. The matches are scheduled for September-October and will help him prepare for India's tour of Australia later this year. The 38-year-old cricketer hasn't played any international cricket since March, when he led India to victory in the Champions Trophy. Here are further details.

Tour details Will this be Rohit's last international tour? India's upcoming tour of Australia will include a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and five T20Is. The ODIs are scheduled to be played in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney on October 19, 23, and 25, respectively. There is speculation in Mumbai cricket circles that this could be Rohit's last international tour as a player. He has already retired from Test and T20I formats.

Training regimen Rohit keen on playing unofficial series Rohit has begun individual training sessions but doesn't want to go to Australia without proper preparation. This is why he is keen on playing the 'A'-team series before the main tour. The three unofficial ODIs between India A and Australia A are set for September 30, October 3, and 5 in Kanpur.