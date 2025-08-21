SA spinner Prenelan Subrayen to miss 2nd Australia ODI: Details 

South African off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen has been reported for a suspect bowling action after the first ODI against Australia . The 31-year-old made his ODI debut in the match, which was held in Cairns on Tuesday. He took one wicket for 46 runs in 10 overs, including that of Australia's Travis Head . However, concerns were raised over the legality of his bowling action by match officials.

Assessment procedure Subrayen to undergo independent assessment The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that Subrayen will be subjected to an independent assessment of his bowling action. This will take place at an ICC-accredited testing facility. According to cricket rules, a bowler is allowed a flex of up to 15 degrees in their bowling arm. Anything beyond this limit is considered illegal and could lead to further action against the player.

Coach's statement Subrayen to miss 2nd ODI While awaiting his assessment, Subrayen remains available for selection. However, South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad has confirmed that the spinner will miss out on the second game of the three-match series on Friday in Mackay. "We just felt, together with 'Subs' (Subrayen) that less noise, get him away and out of the public eye (and) just make sure that he's ok," Conrad told cricket.com.au.