'Just another game': Tilak Varma on India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

As Team India gears up for the 2025 T20 Asia Cup , Tilak Varma is set to play a pivotal role in the team's batting line-up. The 22-year-old cricketer recently returned from his maiden cricketing experience in England. After Mumbai Indians lost to Punjab Kings in IPL Qualifier II, Varma joined Hampshire and played four County Championship (Division I) and three One-Day Cup games, getting acclimatized to English conditions. He now has his sight on the Asia Cup title.

Training regime Varma heads to CoE after county stint Upon his return to India, Varma headed straight to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The left-handed batsman is a regular member of India's T20I squad and is expected to be an automatic choice in the XI for the upcoming Asia Cup. India will begin their campaign on September 10 in Dubai.

Strategic mindset Warning against complacency Despite India's superior quality, Varma has warned against complacency in the T20 format. "T20 is a format where skill doesn't have the ultimate word. The entire game can change in just a matter of an over or two," he told The Telegraph. He added that while India have been doing well in T20s, no team should be taken lightly.

Game view India-Pakistan clash just another game, says Varma On the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash, Varma said, "It's just another game for us. As for all the outside noise, they remain outside." He also expressed his excitement to meet and catch up with India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav as they prepare for the Asia Cup.

Career goals Varma's county numbers and Test ambitions In his county debut against Essex, Varma scored a century and followed it up with another ton against Nottinghamshire. He said he wanted to make the most of his free time after IPL. Despite being a white-ball specialist with an impressive T20I average and four ODIs under his belt, Varma has his eyes set on India's Test series against West Indies and South Africa.