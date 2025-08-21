Have Samson, Abhishek formed a formidable opening pair in T20Is? 

India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup has been announced, sparking a major selection dilemma. In Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Sanju Samson , the squad has three batters available for the opening slot. While Abhishek and Samson have done well in recent T20Is for India, Gill is the designated vice-captain of the team. Hence, he is all but certain to feature in the XI. On this note, let's decode Abhishek and Samson's opening partnership stats in T20Is.

Verdict Partnership average of 22.25 Having opened for India 12 times as a pair in T20Is, Abhishek and Samson have added 267 runs at a paltry average of 22.25. The tally includes a solitary 50-plus partnership, as per ESPNcricinfo. Abhishek and Samson's partnership average is the lowest among all Indian pairs, who have opened at least 10 times together in T20Is. Notably, the duo opened first time as a pair last year in T20Is.

RR Partnership run rate of 9.82 Though Samson and Abhishek have not often clicked together in T20Is, their aggressive approach has favored India regularly. The duo has garnered runs at a partnership run rate of 9.82 in T20Is. Among Indian pairs with at least 10 partnerships in T20Is, only Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gill boast a better run rate (10.13). Meanwhile, India have won 10 of the 12 T20Is that have seen Samson and Abhishek open together.

Stats Samson's mixed numbers in recent T20Is Samson, who has been a key player for India in recent T20Is, has had a mixed bag of performances lately. Last year, he became the first player to score three T20I centuries in a calendar year. However, he also has five ducks in his last 14 T20I innings. Overall, he boasts 861 runs across 42 T20Is at an average and strike rate of 25.32 and 152.38, respectively (100s: 3, 50s: 2).