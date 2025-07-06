Novak Djokovic races to 100 wins at Wimbledon: Key stats
What's the story
Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached the 4th round of 2025 Wimbledon after beating Miomir Kecmanovic in the men's singles clash on Centre Court. The veteran 6th seed Serbian ace beat his opponent in straight sets. Djokovic won the clash 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 to march on. Notably, Djokovic has become the 2nd man in Wimbledon history to complete 100 wins. Here's more.
Numbers
390th win at Grand Slams
Djokovic has raced to a 390-53 win-loss record at Grand Slams. The 24-time Grand Slam champion owns a 100-12 win-loss record at Wimbledon. Apart from 100 wins at Wimbledon, he has claimed 101 wins at the French Open. Roger Federer owns 100-plus wins at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. In the 2025 season, Djokovic owns a 12-2 win-loss record at Grand Slams.
Information
Here are the match stats
Djokovic doled out 16 aces compared to his opponent's three. However, Djokovic committed more double faults 3-1. The Djoker converted 6/10 break points. He owned an 82% win on the 1st serve and 71% win on the 2nd.