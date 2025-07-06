Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached the 4th round of 2025 Wimbledon (Image Source: X/@Wimbledon)

Novak Djokovic races to 100 wins at Wimbledon: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:34 am Jul 06, 202512:34 am

What's the story

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic reached the 4th round of 2025 Wimbledon after beating Miomir Kecmanovic in the men's singles clash on Centre Court. The veteran 6th seed Serbian ace beat his opponent in straight sets. Djokovic won the clash 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 to march on. Notably, Djokovic has become the 2nd man in Wimbledon history to complete 100 wins. Here's more.