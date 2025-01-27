What's the story

Alexander Zverev's quest for his maiden Grand Slam honor ended in disappointment at the 2025 Australian Open final on Sunday. The German was beaten in straight sets by Jannik Sinner.

This is Zverev's third failed attempt at a Grand Slam win, having lost the 2020 US Open and 2024 French Open finals.

Despite the loss, he got words of encouragement from fellow tennis star Novak Djokovic.