Djokovic backs Alexander Zverev after Australian Open 2025 final loss
What's the story
Alexander Zverev's quest for his maiden Grand Slam honor ended in disappointment at the 2025 Australian Open final on Sunday. The German was beaten in straight sets by Jannik Sinner.
This is Zverev's third failed attempt at a Grand Slam win, having lost the 2020 US Open and 2024 French Open finals.
Despite the loss, he got words of encouragement from fellow tennis star Novak Djokovic.
Determination
Zverev's commitment and future aspirations
Despite his defeat, Zverev is still committed to winning a Grand Slam title. "I'm doing everything I can. I'm working as hard as I ever did," he said after the match.
He also said he didn't want to be remembered as "the best player of all time to never win a Grand Slam."
His determination was evident when he said, "I'll keep doing everything I can, to lift one of those trophies."
Support
Tennis community rallies behind Zverev
Zverev's opponent, Sinner, also had words of encouragement after the match.
"Keep believing in yourself," Sinner advised. "Keep working hard, because we all believe that you can lift one of these very, very soon."
Djokoic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, also took to Instagram to support Zverev.
"Sasha, keep believing my friend! You have IT in you," Djokovic wrote in a post-match message.
Reactions
Djokovic, Nadal react to Aus Open final
Before the final, Djokovic had predicted Zverev would break his Grand Slam duck.
Although the outcome wasn't as per his prediction, he stayed true to his support for Zverev.
Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal also congratulated Sinner on the victory. "Congratulations Jan, impressive!" Nadal wrote in a post-match message.
These reactions from top tennis players show how supportive the tennis community is despite fierce competition on court.
Zverev
Wait continues for Zverev
Zverev's wait for an elusive Grand Slam continues!
The German star was vying to become the fifth German man with a Grand Slam title. However, he is now 0-3 in major finals.
Interestingly, Zverev has reached the Grand Slam semi-finals on six other occasions. He now has a win-loss record of 107-36 at majors.
At the Australian Open, Zverev dropped just two sets en route to the final.