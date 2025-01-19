What's the story

Spain's 21-year-old sensation Carlos Alcaraz has made it to the quarter-finals of the 2025 Australian Open, keeping his Career Grand Slam hopes alive.

Alcaraz's opponent Jack Draper was forced to retire from their fourth-round match men's singles on Sunday in Melbourne. The Spaniard was leading 7-5, 6-1 when Draper retired.

Alcaraz has now raced to 64 singles wins at Grand Slams.