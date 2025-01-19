Carlos Alcaraz unlocks achievements after reaching 2025 Australian Open quarter-finals
What's the story
Spain's 21-year-old sensation Carlos Alcaraz has made it to the quarter-finals of the 2025 Australian Open, keeping his Career Grand Slam hopes alive.
Alcaraz's opponent Jack Draper was forced to retire from their fourth-round match men's singles on Sunday in Melbourne. The Spaniard was leading 7-5, 6-1 when Draper retired.
Alcaraz has now raced to 64 singles wins at Grand Slams.
Tournament exit
Draper retires with undisclosed injury
Draper, a British player, had earlier triumphed in five-set matches in each of his first three rounds at this hard-court major.
However, he couldn't continue his match against Alcaraz due to an undisclosed injury.
This shocker saw him exit the tournament and Alcaraz advance into the quarter-finals.
Both players served a total of 11 aces, including six from Alcaraz.
Upcoming match
Alcaraz's Grand Slam journey continues
This victory also marks Alcaraz's 10th entry into a Grand Slam quarter-final.
His next challenge will either be against his new rival Novak Djokovic, the record 10-time champion, or Jiri Lehecka.
The upcoming match will undoubtedly test Alcaraz's skills as he continues his quest for the Career Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.
Feats
Feats attained by Alcaraz
As per Opta, Alcaraz has become the youngest player (21) in the Open Era to reach his second Grand Slam quarter-final at each of the four men's singles Grand Slam events.
The Spaniard now also owns the second-most men's singles Grand Slam wins in the Open Era after his first 75 matches. Only John McEnroe (65) is ahead of the former.
Information
Alcaraz chasing elusive Career Grand Slam
At the ongoing Australian Open, Alcaraz could become the youngest-ever player to complete a Career Grand Slam. The record is currently held by his compatriot and 22-time Grand Slam winner, Rafael Nadal.