Aamir's 'Sitaare...' gets special screening at world's highest altitude theater

A special screening of Aamir Khan 's latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, was held on Saturday evening at the mobile digital company Picturetime's cinema hall in Ladakh. The event was organized for autistic children and their parents. This comes two months after Khan expressed his concern about Indian films not reaching every corner of the country.

Event details World's highest altitude theater hosted the special screening The screening of Sitaare Zameen Par took place at the world's highest altitude theater, located at 11,562 ft in Ladakh. The mobile cinema hall was attended by seven children, 18 parents, and four staff members from Dr. Daichin's Hopeful Steps Clinic. The clinic had organized this special show for their patients and their families.

Audience reaction The audience laughed and cried while watching the film The screening of Sitaare Zameen Par was met with an overwhelming response from the audience. Sushil Chaudhary, Founder & CEO of Picturetime, said, "Screening Sitaare Zameen Par at the world's highest altitude theatre, for children with autism and their parents, is not just a show — it's a moment of quiet fulfilment for what we believe cinema can and should do."