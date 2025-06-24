Aamir Khan screens 'Sitaare Zameen Par' for President Murmu
What's the story
Aamir Khan recently hosted a special screening of his latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The screening was attended by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. The film, which is a spiritual successor to Khan's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, has been widely praised for its emotional depth and strong social message.
Social media post
Check out the post
The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the President of India shared a photo with Khan soon after the screening. The caption read, "Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Shri Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan." Khan wore a white kurta over blue jeans and boots in the picture.
Twitter Post
Here's the image
Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Shri Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/Jx6QV7OFYj— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 24, 2025
Film details
The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh
Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par features 10 newcomers: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. All of them are specially-abled. The film is headlined by Khan and Genelia Deshmukh along with these newcomers. It is an official remake of the Spanish movie Campeones.
Box office success
It has now crossed the ₹100cr mark worldwide
Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par was released on June 20. Despite a lukewarm opening, the sports comedy-drama picked up pace over the weekend. According to Sacnilk, the film has now crossed the ₹100cr mark worldwide in just four days. The story revolves around an arrogant basketball coach who learns empathy while coaching neurodivergent adults as part of his community service.