Aamir Khan screens 'Sitaare Zameen Par' for President Murmu

Aamir Khan recently hosted a special screening of his latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, at Rashtrapati Bhavan . The screening was attended by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. The film, which is a spiritual successor to Khan's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, has been widely praised for its emotional depth and strong social message.

Social media post Check out the post The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the President of India shared a photo with Khan soon after the screening. The caption read, "Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Shri Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan." Khan wore a white kurta over blue jeans and boots in the picture.

Twitter Post Here's the image Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Shri Aamir Khan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/Jx6QV7OFYj — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 24, 2025

Film details The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par features 10 newcomers: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. All of them are specially-abled. The film is headlined by Khan and Genelia Deshmukh along with these newcomers. It is an official remake of the Spanish movie Campeones.