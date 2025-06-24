'Call Marvel...I'm ready': Mahershala Ali on 'Blade' after years-long wait

It's been almost six years since Marvel Studios announced that Mahershala Ali would play the vampire slayer Blade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) project of the same name. Despite multiple director changes, cast exits, and delays, Ali is still eager to start filming. At the New York premiere of his new film Jurassic World Rebirth, he told Variety: "Call Marvel...I'm ready. Let them know I'm ready."

Project history Marvel announced 'Blade' alongside other projects in 2019 Marvel Studios had first announced Blade in 2019, alongside plans for other projects, including Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. However, unlike these projects that have already been produced and released, Blade has faced numerous challenges. Last October, Disney ended up removing it from its release calendar altogether after several delays; it was originally set to be released on November 3, 2023, but was later removed from a November 7, 2025, release date.

Production challenges The project has seen several director changes The project has seen several director changes, starting with Bassam Tariq, who was initially signed on to direct before exiting in September 2022. Actors Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre were initially going to star alongside Ali, but both actors have confirmed their departure from the film. Despite these setbacks, Marvel Studios remains committed to Blade, according to Kevin Feige's statement at Disney's D23 Brazil event last November.