'First wrong step...': Producer regrets funding Ram Charan's 'Game Changer'
What's the story
Dil Raju, the producer of the film Game Changer, has expressed his regret over producing it. In a recent interview with M9 News, he called producing the film a "wrong step." The political action thriller starring Ram Charan in dual roles, directed by S Shankar, was released on January 10 this year but it failed to impress audiences and bombed at the box office.
Producer's responsibility
The film was reportedly made on a ₹400 crore budget
Raju admitted his failure to sign a proper contract with Shankar. He said, "It's a producer's responsibility to stop it when something goes wrong, but I couldn't stop it. That's my failure." "In my film career, I had never worked with such big directors. Game Changer was my first wrong step." The film, which has been reportedly made on a budget of ₹400 crore, earned a measly ₹186.25 crore worldwide at the box office as per Sacnilk.
Editing challenges
Initial cut of the film was 7-7.5 hours long!
Raju acknowledged that he faced several challenges while working on the film, especially during the editing process. He said, "When making big films with big directors, 100% problems are going to come up—not only for me but for almost everyone." Earlier, editor Shameer Muhammed had expressed his disappointment about working with Shankar on the film and revealed that the movie's initial cut was 7-7.5 hours long! He had reduced it to four and a half hours, which was again edited.