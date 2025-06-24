'First wrong step...': Producer regrets funding Ram Charan's 'Game Changer'

Raju admitted his failure to sign a proper contract with Shankar. He said, "It's a producer's responsibility to stop it when something goes wrong, but I couldn't stop it. That's my failure." "In my film career, I had never worked with such big directors. Game Changer was my first wrong step." The film, which has been reportedly made on a budget of ₹400 crore, earned a measly ₹186.25 crore worldwide at the box office as per Sacnilk.

Editing challenges

Initial cut of the film was 7-7.5 hours long!

Raju acknowledged that he faced several challenges while working on the film, especially during the editing process. He said, "When making big films with big directors, 100% problems are going to come up—not only for me but for almost everyone." Earlier, editor Shameer Muhammed had expressed his disappointment about working with Shankar on the film and revealed that the movie's initial cut was 7-7.5 hours long! He had reduced it to four and a half hours, which was again edited.