What's the story

Contrary to circulating rumors, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman hasn't been replaced by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) in Ram Charan's upcoming film, tentatively titled RC16.

A source close to the production unit spoke to OTTplay and dismissed these claims.

"There is absolutely no truth to the news. A.R. Rahman has not been replaced. Why would anyone replace such an iconic legend?"

"In fact, Rahman has already composed four songs for the film," they clarified.