Devi Sri Prasad hasn't replaced Rahman in 'RC 16': Report
What's the story
Contrary to circulating rumors, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman hasn't been replaced by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) in Ram Charan's upcoming film, tentatively titled RC16.
A source close to the production unit spoke to OTTplay and dismissed these claims.
"There is absolutely no truth to the news. A.R. Rahman has not been replaced. Why would anyone replace such an iconic legend?"
"In fact, Rahman has already composed four songs for the film," they clarified.
Film details
'RC16' features sports theme and star-studded cast
The upcoming film, helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, has a sports theme with Charan reportedly playing a cricketer.
The movie also marks Janhvi Kapoor's first collaboration with Charan. Other notable actors such as Jagapathi Babu have been cast in key roles.
The film is being produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, known for its blockbuster Pushpa series.
Production progress
'RC16' production underway, release date announced
The shooting for RC16 is underway in Hyderabad.
Per reports, the film is titled Peddi.
Meanwhile, there are also unconfirmed reports of Bollywood actor Salman Khan making a cameo appearance in the movie.
Charan was last seen in Shankar's Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani.