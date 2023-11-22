Naga Chaitanya's 'NC 23' is titled 'Thandel'; first-look poster unveiled

By Aikantik Bag 04:55 pm Nov 22, 202304:55 pm

'NC 23' is now called 'Thandel'

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film NC 23 has been in the buzz for quite some time now. Now, the makers have unveiled the official title and it is named Thandel, which means "captain" in Telugu. The makers also revealed the first-look poster of Chaitanya and it shows his rugged avatar on a boat in the ocean.

Cast and crew of the film

The actor expressed his enthusiasm and said, "#NC23 is #Thandel A character I'm really looking forward to playing...and a team I'm really fond of @chandoomondeti, @Sai_Pallavi92, @ThisIsDSP and everyone at @GeethaArts. Shoot begins soon." Chaitanya is set to play a fisherman's role. The movie is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. This marks the duo's third collaboration. Sai Pallavi is set to star alongside Chaitanya whereas the music will be helmed by Devi Sri Prasad. The project is bankrolled by Allu Aravind.

