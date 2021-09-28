Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story' records solid opening on weekend

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Last updated on Sep 28, 2021, 02:14 pm

'Love story' has been written and directed by Sekhar Kammula

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film Love Story has brought the much-needed relief to the Telugu film industry. The romantic drama has minted a stunning Rs. 24.20 to 25 crore at the box office on its opening weekend in the US and Telugu states. It marks the biggest opening for any Indian film in the last six months since the reopening of cinema halls.

Details

The wait was worth it for Sekhar Kammula's film

Helmed by Sekhar Kammula, the movie earned Rs. 7.11 crore on Saturday and Rs. 7.04 crore on Sunday, while the global box office stood at Rs. 10 crore, taking the total collection to over Rs. 24 crore in the opening weekend. The romantic offering waited over a year to get released and now it seems, the wait was worth it.

Observation

Did Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi's show of support help 'Love Story'?

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana showered a lot of love on the film, with the circuit of Nizam doing particularly well. It collected around Rs. 3.5 crore on day one of its release. Moreover, the film got attention when Aamir Khan attended its pre-release event in Hyderabad with the lead stars and Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi. His and Chiranjeevi's show of support definitely helped the project.

Support

Mahesh Babu too had endorsed the film on Twitter

Notably, Chaitanya, fondly called Chay by his friends and colleagues, will be starring alongside Khan in the upcoming Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha, stated to release in 2022. Another Telugu star whose endorsement might have given a solid push to Love Story is Mahesh Babu. He, after reviewing the film, had said that it is a knockout and "pulls all the right strings."

Comment

'Haven't seen anyone dance like this ever on screen'

The Pokiri actor called Pallavi "sensational as always... does the lady have any bones??? Haven't seen anyone dance like this ever on screen!!! Moves like a dream," while remarked that Chaitanya "comes of age as an actor, a game-changer for him... What a performance!!" He also appreciated the music score and congratulated the team for "delivering a much needed blockbuster in these testing times."