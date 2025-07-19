Manchester City aiming to re-sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford
What's the story
Premier League giants Manchester City are eyeing a move to bring back goalkeeper James Trafford from Burnley. The move comes after Newcastle United's £27 million (including add-ons) offer for Trafford was rejected by Burnley in June. Man City said to be in talks with Burnley over the potential transfer, which involves negotiating on the £40 million buy-back clause. This clause was part of the deal when they sold Trafford to Burnley in 2023. Here are further details.
Information
Trafford has made 73 appearances for Burnley
While still being at City, Trafford had loan moves to Accrington Stanley (11 appearances) and Bolton Wanderers (74 appearances). He sealed a permanent move to Burnley and has since then made 73 appearances. He made 45 appearances last season with all of them coming in the Championship.
Goalkeeper search
Burnley are also considering a move for Stefan Ortega
As per a report in Sky Sports News, should Trafford leave, Burnley would have to find a replacement. Manchester City's current goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega, is one of the options being considered by the Clarets. Ortega, who joined Man City in 2022, has made 56 appearances for Pep Guardiola's men. He made 22 appearances for the club last season. Notably, 25 of his Man City appearances have come in the Premier League, including 13 last season.
Transfer updates
Newcastle and Man City's summer transfer activities
Newcastle recently signed forward Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest for up to £55 million. However, they are likely to miss out on Hugo Ekitike, who is edging closwer toward a move to Liverpool. The Magpies are reportedly interested in signing Brentford forward Yoane Wissa. However, Brentford are keen to heep hold of the player and initiated contract discussions. Meanwhile, Manchester City have already made five signings this summer: Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait Nouri, Marcus Bettinelli and Sverre Nypan.