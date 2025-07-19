Manchester City aiming to re-sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford

Premier League giants Manchester City are eyeing a move to bring back goalkeeper James Trafford from Burnley . The move comes after Newcastle United's £27 million (including add-ons) offer for Trafford was rejected by Burnley in June. Man City said to be in talks with Burnley over the potential transfer, which involves negotiating on the £40 million buy-back clause. This clause was part of the deal when they sold Trafford to Burnley in 2023. Here are further details.

Information Trafford has made 73 appearances for Burnley While still being at City, Trafford had loan moves to Accrington Stanley (11 appearances) and Bolton Wanderers (74 appearances). He sealed a permanent move to Burnley and has since then made 73 appearances. He made 45 appearances last season with all of them coming in the Championship.

Goalkeeper search Burnley are also considering a move for Stefan Ortega As per a report in Sky Sports News, should Trafford leave, Burnley would have to find a replacement. Manchester City's current goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega, is one of the options being considered by the Clarets. Ortega, who joined Man City in 2022, has made 56 appearances for Pep Guardiola's men. He made 22 appearances for the club last season. Notably, 25 of his Man City appearances have come in the Premier League, including 13 last season.