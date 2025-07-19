How has Jofra Archer fared at Old Trafford (Tests)? Stats
What's the story
England fast Jofra Archer will be aiming for another strong performance against Team India in the upcoming 4th Test match to be held at Old Trafford, Manchester. Archer, who was added to the England squad ahead of the 2nd Test in the 5-match series, made his long awaited return in the 3rd Test where he excelled for the hosts. Here are further details.
Information
Archer averages 40.50 with the ball in Manchester
As per ESPNcricinfo, Archer has claimed a total of eight wickets from 3 Test matches at Old Trafford, Manchester. He averages 40.50 with the ball. Notably, he has bowled 11 maidens here. His best spell here is 3/45.
Do you know?
Archer shone for England in the 3rd Test
Archer finished with 5 wickets in his return to Test cricket. The right-arm pacer claimed 2/52 and 3/55 across the two innings at Lord's. Notably, he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal on both occasions and didn't concede a single run to the Indian opener.
Stats
Archer's Test stats and performance vs India
In 14 Test matches for England, fast bowler Archer has bagged 47 wickets at an average of 30.02. He has claimed three five-wicket hauls (innings) with the best of 6/45. His best match figures read 8/61. 35 of Archer's Test wickets have come at home. He averages a neat 26.08. Meanwhile, Archer owns 9 Test scalps versus India from three matches at 25.44.