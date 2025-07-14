Joe Root completes 8,000 Test runs at number four: Stats 

Former England captain Joe Root has become only the fourth batter in Test cricket history to score over 8,000 runs while batting at number four. He achieved this milestone en route to a 40-run knock on Day 4 of the third Test against India at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The other three players to have reached this landmark are Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene, and Jacques Kallis.

Career overview Root joins this list England managed 192/10 in their second innings as Root (40 off 96 balls) scored the most for them. This knock took Root's tally at number four to 8,032 runs from 170 innings in 99 Tests at an average of 51.48. His record includes 25 centuries and 37 half-centuries. Among the elite group of batters with over 8,000 runs at number four are Tendulkar (13,492 runs), Mahela Jayawardene (9,509 runs), and Jacques Kallis (9,033 runs).

Milestones achieved Historic day for Root On Day 2 at Lord's, Root scored his 37th Test century, surpassing Rahul Dravid's tally of 36 to move into fifth place on the all-time list of most Test hundreds. He reached his century off 192 balls. Later in the day, he took his 211th Test catch off Ben Stokes's bowling to break Rahul Dravid's record for most catches by a non-wicketkeeper in Test history.