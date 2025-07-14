Joe Root completes 8,000 Test runs at number four: Stats
What's the story
Former England captain Joe Root has become only the fourth batter in Test cricket history to score over 8,000 runs while batting at number four. He achieved this milestone en route to a 40-run knock on Day 4 of the third Test against India at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The other three players to have reached this landmark are Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene, and Jacques Kallis.
Career overview
Root joins this list
England managed 192/10 in their second innings as Root (40 off 96 balls) scored the most for them. This knock took Root's tally at number four to 8,032 runs from 170 innings in 99 Tests at an average of 51.48. His record includes 25 centuries and 37 half-centuries. Among the elite group of batters with over 8,000 runs at number four are Tendulkar (13,492 runs), Mahela Jayawardene (9,509 runs), and Jacques Kallis (9,033 runs).
Milestones achieved
Historic day for Root
On Day 2 at Lord's, Root scored his 37th Test century, surpassing Rahul Dravid's tally of 36 to move into fifth place on the all-time list of most Test hundreds. He reached his century off 192 balls. Later in the day, he took his 211th Test catch off Ben Stokes's bowling to break Rahul Dravid's record for most catches by a non-wicketkeeper in Test history.
Stats
Here are his overall Test numbers
Playing his 156th Test (285 innings), Root has raced to 13,259 runs at an average of 50.80. Apart from 37 tons, he owns 66 half-centuries. His tally of 103 50-plus scores in Tests is the joint-second-most for any batter. With 3,099 runs at 57.38, he is the highest run-getter against India in Test cricket. On Day 2, Root got to his 11th ton versus India, equalling Australia's Steve Smith's tally (50s: 12).