Ollie Pope hammers his 9th Test hundred: Key stats

England batter Ollie Pope has belted India to bring up a ninth century in Test cricket. The number three batter came on early at the crease (4/1) before sharing a defiant century-plus stand alongside Ben Duckett. Pope, who was handed a life by Yashasvi Jaiswal with a dropped catch, completed his century off 125 balls. This has been a solid effort from Pope.

Knock Pope does well alongside Duckett before getting dropped Duckett and Pope formed a strong partnership following Zak Crawley's wicket. The duo counter-attacked effectively to take the score to 107/1 by tea. The two batters pounced opon everything that was in their scoring zones and kept the strike rotating. After Duckett's dismissal post tea, Pope was dropped off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling at 3rd slip. Despite getting both hands, Jaiswal dropped a catch.

Information Pope stands tall to bring up a hundred Pope stood tall thereafter and didn't allow India any inroads. He dispatched Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna for fours, especially tearing apart the former. In the 47th over of England's innings, Pope completed his ton. He hit 13 fours along the way.

Do you know? An 80-run stand alongside Root Pope was helped by Joe Root from the other end and the two stitched an 80-run stand for the 3rd wicket. Right after his ton, Root was dismissed by Bumrah, who broke the partnership. Notably, Pope and Root took England past 200.