Ben Duckett slams his 14th half-century in Test cricket: Stats

England batter Ben Duckett batted well, scoring 62 runs from 94 balls on Day 2 of the 1st Test versus India at Headingley, Leeds. After India were bowled out for 471, England lost Zak Crawley early (4/1). Duckett and Ollie Pope added a brilliant 122-run stand to deflate the Indians. However, it was Jasprit Bumrah who broke the stand by dismissing Duckett. Here's more.

Knock A solid knock and stand on offer Duckett and Pope formed a strong partnership. The duo counter-attacked effectively to take the score to 107/1 by tea. The two batters pounced opon everything that was in their scoring zones and kept the strike rotating. Duckett completed his fifty from 68 balls with a sweep off Ravindra Jadeja. After tea, he hit Jadeja for one more four before Bumrah produced the breakthrough.

Information Bumrah gets Duckett A full delivery outside off, saw Duckett get forward to drive big. He derived a thick inside-edge and the ball went on to hit the middle stump. Duckett was looking good before falling to the Indian pacer.

Runs 2nd fifty-plus score versus India for Duckett Duckett's 62 from 94 balls had nine fours. He has raced to 2,472 runs from 34 matches (62 innings) at an average of 41.89. His strike rate is 86.10. He has smashed his 14th fifty (100s: 5). As per ESPNcricinfo, versus India, Duckett has raced to 423 runs from 8 matches (14 innings) at 30.21. He has one hundred and one fifty versus India.