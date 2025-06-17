What's the story

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has finally broken his silence regarding the Test captaincy.

The right-arm pacer, in a recent interview to Sky Sports, said that he was the first-choice captain for India's Test side. However, he himself rejected the offer considering his workload management.

Bumrah stated that he himself called the BCCI and informed them about his decision.

Here are further details.