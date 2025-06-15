What's the story

Aiden Markram's stellar performance in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) has propelled South Africa to a remarkable victory over Australia.

Markram, who had a disappointing first innings with a duck, redeemed himself by scoring 136 runs in the second innings.

His innings was instrumental in South Africa's successful chase of Australia's target of 282 runs, marking their second ICC title across formats.

Meanwhile, here we look at the highest individual score SA in the fourth innings of a Test.