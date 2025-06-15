Decoding highest 4th-innings scores for SA batters in Tests
What's the story
Aiden Markram's stellar performance in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) has propelled South Africa to a remarkable victory over Australia.
Markram, who had a disappointing first innings with a duck, redeemed himself by scoring 136 runs in the second innings.
His innings was instrumental in South Africa's successful chase of Australia's target of 282 runs, marking their second ICC title across formats.
Meanwhile, here we look at the highest individual score SA in the fourth innings of a Test.
#5
136 - Aiden Markram vs Australia
Markram's innings in the aforementioned final was a mix of aggression and caution, as he tackled Australia's renowned pace attack.
He shared a crucial 147-run partnership with captain Temba Bavuma (66), which played a major role in South Africa's victory.
Markram ended up scoring 136 from 207 balls, becoming the sixth visiting batter with a 4th innings hundred at Lord's.
His brilliance powered SA to a five-wicket triumph.
#4
136 - Dean Elgar vs England
Markram's former opening partner Dean Elgar put up a valiant show in the 2017 Oval Test against England.
Chasing a stiff 492 for victory, SA lost four wickets with just 52 runs on the board. However, Elgar refused to go down without fighting.
While no other SA batter could even touch the 35-run mark, Elgar starred with a brilliant 136 off 228 balls (20 fours).
He went down as the eighth batter as SA were folded for 252.
#3
143 - Aiden Markram vs Australia
Notably, the WTC final was not the first match that witnessed Markram's brilliance versus Australia in the fourth innings.
The Proteas unit was chassing a massive 417 to win the 2018 Durban Test.
Though four of their top-five batters could not even touch the 10-run mark, a young Markram put up a brilliant display.
He made 143 off 218 balls with the help of 19 fours. Despite his brilliance, SA got bundled out for 298.
#2
154* - Graeme Smith vs England
Former SA captain Graeme Smith averaged 51-plus in the fourth innings.
One of his finest fourth-innings knock came in the 2008 Edgbaston Test against England.
Smith, who opened the batting, saw his side slump to 93/4 while chasing 281.
He rescued the team with a 78-run partnership with AB de Villiers.
Smith further recorded a century stand with Mark Boucher as SA won by five wickets.
The opener returned unbeaten on 154 off 246 balls (17 fours).
#1
189* - Bruce Mitchell vs England
Bruce Mitchell tops this list for scoring 189* in the fourth innings of the 1947 Oval Test against England.
SA were chasing 451 and Mitchell, who opened the innings, kept the visitors interested.
He was involved in a defining 184-run stand with Dudley Nourse (97) en route to his hundred.
Mitchell returned unbeaten as the game ended in a draw with SA finishing at 423/7.
They hence narrowly missed out on a record chase.