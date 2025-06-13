What's the story

The highly anticipated five-match Test series between India and England will begin on June 20 in Leeds.

This series marks the start of the 2025-2027 Test cycle for both teams.

Shubman Gill will lead the Indian side in his first assignment as captain, following the retirement of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket.

Meanwhile, here we look at the Indian batters with the 150-plus Test runs at Headingley, the venue for the series opener.