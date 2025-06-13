These Indian batters clocked 150-plus Test runs at Headingley
The highly anticipated five-match Test series between India and England will begin on June 20 in Leeds.
This series marks the start of the 2025-2027 Test cycle for both teams.
Shubman Gill will lead the Indian side in his first assignment as captain, following the retirement of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from Test cricket.
Meanwhile, here we look at the Indian batters with the 150-plus Test runs at Headingley, the venue for the series opener.
#3
Sachin Tendulkar - 193 runs
Sachin Tendulkar batted only once at Headingley and that was enough to make him a part of this elite list.
It was the third Test of the 2002 series, where India were trailing 0-1 after the first two Tests.
Batting at number four, Tendulkar scored a brilliant 193 off 330 balls (19 fours, 3 sixes) as India finished at 628/8d.
He added 150 and 249 runs with fellow centurions Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly.
India later recorded an innings win.
#2
Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi - 212 runs
Former Indian skipper Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi also features on this list. Like Tendulkar, he also played a solitary Test at the venue, back in 1967.
Responding to England's first innings score of 550/4d, India were folded for 164 and were asked to follow on.
Pataudi made a valiant 206-ball 64 while batting at number six.
He played a gem of a knock in his second outing, scoring a 348-ball 148. However, he could not save India from a defeat.
#1
Dilip Vengsarkar - 228 runs
Dilip Vengsarkar tops this list as he is among the few Indians with multiple Test appearances at Headingley.
He returned with 228 runs across three innings here, having been dismissed just once.
Vengsarkar breached the 50-run mark every time he batted at Headingley.
His 102* and 61 helped India win the 1986 Headingley game by 279 runs.
Vengsarkar made 65* in the 1979 Test here.