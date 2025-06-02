What's the story

India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran scored a fine knock of 68 in his side's 2nd innings versus England Lions on Day 4 of the 1st unofficial 4-day Test at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

After missing out in the 1st innings where he managed a 17-ball 8, Easwaran showed character in his 2nd outing.

Here we present the details and stats.