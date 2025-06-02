Abhimanyu Easwaran registers his 30th fifty in FC cricket: Stats
India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran scored a fine knock of 68 in his side's 2nd innings versus England Lions on Day 4 of the 1st unofficial 4-day Test at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.
After missing out in the 1st innings where he managed a 17-ball 8, Easwaran showed character in his 2nd outing.
Here we present the details and stats.
A 123-run opening stand alongside Jaiswal
India A scored 557/10 in 125.1 overs in the 1st innings. England Lions responded with 587/10.
On Day 4 of the contest, Easwaran and Yashasvi Jaiswal started well after England's innings concluded.
Jaiswal was on song and scored 64. The pair added 123 runs inside 20 overs before Jaiswal perished.
Easwaran got to his fifty before being dismissed after lunch by spinner Rehan Ahmed.
6th fifty for India A in First-Class cricket
Easwaran's 68 came from 87 balls. He hit 8 fours. With scores of 8 and 68 in this match, Easwaran has raced to 7,750 runs in First-Class cricket from 102 matches (175 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo.
The star opener smashed his 30th FC fifty (100s: 27).
Notably, this was Easwaran's 6th fifty for India A in FC cricket (100s: 6).
He owns 1,774 runs.
Will Easwaran find a starting berth in India's Test squad?
Easwaran was earlier named in India's Test squad for the upcoming series against England. Most likely, India are likely to open with Jaiswal and KL Rahul. However, with this 68 and another match against England Lions coming next, runs could dictate the proceedings for Easwaran.