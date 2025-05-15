A look at Virat Kohli's best Test knocks at home
What's the story
Indian legend Virat Kohli bid adieu to Test cricket after defining an entire era.
Kohli made headlines with his scintillating performances in the format, especially on home soil. Under his leadership, India never lost a home Test series.
Known for his impeccable technique, Kohli played numerous iconic innings in India at home.
Here are his top five Test knocks on home soil.
#1
254* vs South Africa, Pune, 2019
The seventh and final double-century of Kohli's illustrious Test career came in 2019, against South Africa in Pune.
This masterful knock showcased his sheer dominance. He tackled both pace and spin with precision in his unbeaten 254.
India racked up 601/5d on the back of his 336-ball knock, before bowling the Proteas out for 275 and 189.
#2
235 vs England, Mumbai, 2016
Kohli's phenomenal streak of hitting Test double-tons started in 2016.
After opening his account in the Caribbean, he slammed two more at home that year.
One of them came against England at the Wankhede Stadium.
With Kohli's 235-run knock, India responded to England's total of 400 with 631. They later won by an innings and 36 runs.
#3
104* vs Sri Lanka, Kolkata, 2017
In the 2017 Eden Gardens Test against Sri Lanka, Kohli scored an unbeaten 104 in challenging conditions at Eden Gardens.
After India's first-innings collapse (172), Kohli's resilient knock in the second innings helped set a target of 231. SL amassed 294 in the first innings.
Despite SL holding on for a draw, an attacking 119-ball 104* by Kohli stood out.
#4
186 vs Australia, Ahmedabad, 2023
In 2023, Kohli broke his three-year century drought.
He struck 186 off 364 balls (15 fours) against Australia in Ahmedabad, his highest Test score since November 2019.
Kohli batted for over eight hours, forming crucial partnerships. His knock helped India post 571 after the visitors racked up 480.
Although the match was drawn, it is remembered for Kohli's final Test ton at home.