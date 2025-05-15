What's the story

Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket.

The announcement was made by the 36-year-old cricketer through a social media post on May 12.

Kohli's Test journey began in 2011 against West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.

Over the years, he achieved several milestones for India in whites.

Meanwhile, his First-Class career started with the Delhi Ranji team.

Here we decode Kohli's overall record in FC cricket.