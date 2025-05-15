Virat Kohli's Test retirement: Decoding his First-Class numbers
What's the story
Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket.
The announcement was made by the 36-year-old cricketer through a social media post on May 12.
Kohli's Test journey began in 2011 against West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.
Over the years, he achieved several milestones for India in whites.
Meanwhile, his First-Class career started with the Delhi Ranji team.
Here we decode Kohli's overall record in FC cricket.
Stats
Nearly 11,500 runs in FC cricket
Earlier this year, Kohli made a comeback to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years.
He could score only six runs in his only innings as the game turned out to be his final red-ball assignment.
Kohli hence finished with 11,485 runs across 259 innings at an average of 48.05.
His 156-match career includes 37 tons and 39 fifties.
While Kohli made his maiden FC appearance in November 2006, he had to wait till June 2011 for his maiden Test cap.
Career stats
Kohli's remarkable Test career: A statistical overview
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli represented India in 123 Test matches, scoring a phenomenal 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85.
He has 30 centuries and 31 fifties to his name.
Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) are the only Indians ahead of Kohli in terms of Test runs.
Meanwhile, in 55 home Test matches, Kohli owns 4,336 runs at 55.58. In 66 away matches, he bagged 4,774 runs at 41.51.
Captaincy stats
Kohli's exceptional performance as captain
As a captain, Kohli has set unmatchable records.
He scored 5,864 runs in 113 Test innings as India's captain at an average of 54.80.
No other captain with at least 5,000 runs has an average better than this.
Australian legend Ricky Ponting (51.51) is the closest contender on this list.
Meanwhile, Kohli stands fourth on the list of batters with the most Test runs while leading the team.
Milestones
Kohli's record-breaking centuries and double-tons
Kohli has the most Test centuries as Indian captain (20), way ahead of Sunil Gavaskar (11).
Only South Africa's Graeme Smith (25) has more tons in this regard on the global list.
Notably, Kohli scored hundreds in each of his first three innings as Test captain, and that too on Australian soil.
The Indian veteran smashed seven Test double-tons and each came while leading the team.
No other batter even has six double-tons as a designated captain.
Legacy
Kohli's legacy as India's most successful Test captain
Kohli, who resigned from Test captaincy in 2022, is India's most successful Test captain to date.
Under his captaincy, India won 40 out of 68 Tests with a remarkable winning percentage of 58.82%.
Many had backed him to break Graeme Smith's record for most Test wins as captain (53).
Australian talismans Ponting (48) and Steve Waugh (41) are the only other captains with more Test triumphs than Kohli.
