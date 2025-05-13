What's the story

India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, Arshdeep Singh, could receive his maiden Test call-up going forward.

As per several reports floating around, the left-arm pacer, who has been a regular performer in T20Is, could be added to India's red-ball team.

Arshdeep could be make the cut as India prepare for their upcoming Test series against England.

In limited First-Class appearances, he owns 66 wickets.