Will Arshdeep Singh receive his maiden Test call-up?
India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, Arshdeep Singh, could receive his maiden Test call-up going forward.
As per several reports floating around, the left-arm pacer, who has been a regular performer in T20Is, could be added to India's red-ball team.
Arshdeep could be make the cut as India prepare for their upcoming Test series against England.
In limited First-Class appearances, he owns 66 wickets.
Selection strategy
Selectors eye Arshdeep for England series
As per reports, the Indian selectors are considering Arshdeep for the England tour next month. This comes amid worries over Jasprit Bumrah's workload and the current form of Mohammed Shami.
The 26-year-old adds variety to India's pace attack. Only a few bowlers posses the art of swinging the ball both ways, as Arshdeep's.
County experience
County experience boosts Test prospects
Notably, Arshdeep has also got a taste of County cricket in the past.
He is well-acquainted with the Dukes ball, which is used in England.
Although he has little red-ball experience owing to IPL and Indian cricket commitments, Arshdeep has done well.
In 21 First-Class matches, he has taken 66 wickets at an average of 30.37 and bagged 13 wickets during his Kent stint.
Test ambitions
Arshdeep's aspirations and future prospects
In a previous interview with Cricket.com, Arshdeep Singh had shared his ambitions for Test cricket.
He credited his county stint with Kent for honing his skills with the red ball.
"I do dream of donning the whites and bowling with that red cherry," he said, looking back at his aspirations.
Arshdeep could be India's third pace option in the upcoming series against England.
Pacer
Should India test him in Tests?
India have not produced an out-and-out left-arm seamer in Test cricket after Zaheer Khan bid adieu to the format in 2014.
The left-arm pacer was the backbone of India's bowling line-up across formats for over a decade. He finished with 311 Test wickets.
Arshdeep, who is still young, certainly has the potential to go the distance in the longest format.