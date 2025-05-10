Indian batters with most hundreds in first three WTC cycles
Rohit Sharma, the legendary Indian opener, has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
He made the announcement through a social media post on Wednesday.
Rohit's retirement brings an end to an illustrious 11-year-long career in the format.
Highlighting Rohit's accomplishments in the format, here we look at the batters with the most tons in the first three ICC World Test Championship cycles.
#1
Rohit Sharma - 9 tons
Rohit's career turned on October 2, 2019, when he was asked to open the innings for India in Tests for the first time.
He answered with a brilliant show against South Africa in Vizag, scoring centuries in both innings.
Overall, he managed 2,716 runs from 40 matches in his WTC career at 41.15. The tally includes nine tons besides eight fifties (200: 1).
#2
Virat Kohli - 5 tons
Virat Kohli, who has been enduring a rough patch in Tests in the last few years, is second on this list.
He owns 2,617 runs from 46 WTC matches at an average of 35.36, which is way below his standards. He has five tons and 11 fifties.
Kohli's tally includes a double-hundred as well. Rohit and Kohli happen to be the only Indian batters with over 2,500 WTC runs.
#3
Shubman Gill - 5 tons
Shubman Gill is the only other Indian with five hundreds in the WTC.
The right-handed batter, who has played 32 Tests in the championship, has racked up 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05.
He boasts five hundreds and seven fifties.
His highest Test score reads 128, which he smashed against Australia in 2023.