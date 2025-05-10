Batters with 9-plus Test tons since October 2019
What's the story
Team India's star opener Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
The 38-year-old cricketer ended his red-ball career with a remarkable 4,301 runs in 67 matches, averaging a commendable 40.57.
He was particularly brilliant since the start of the ICC World Test Championship in 2019.
Here we look at the batters with the most Test hundreds since October 2019, which also marked the start of Rohit's stint as a Test opener.
#1
Joe Root - 20 tons
England's all-time highest Test run-scorer, Joe Root owns a record 20 tons across 66 Tests since October 2019.
He also boasts 20 fifties, while averaging 54.89 for 5,929 runs. The batter's highest score in this period is 262.
Overall, the English star has four double-tons since October 2019.
Root has been in a league of his own as no other batter has managed even 4,000 Test runs in this period.
#2
Kane Williamson - 13 tons
New Zealand's talismanic batter Kane Williamson has scored 13 centuries in just 31 matches in this period, amassing 3,113 runs at an impressive average of 61.03.
He has also smashed seven fifties and a highest score of 251. Like Root, Williamson's tally also includes four double-tons.
The Kiwi star owns the highest average among batters with at least 2,000 runs in this period.
#3
Marnus Labuschagne - 11 tons
Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has scored 11 centuries across 48 games in this period.
The Aussie batting sensation boasts 3,833 runs in this period.
He averages a stunning 48.51 during this timeline.
The Aussie star has 18 fifties besides 11 tons, out of which two were converted into double-tons.
Labuschagne's tally of nine WTC centuries at home is the joint second-most for any batter.
#4
Steve Smith - 10 tons
Arguably the finest Test batter of the modern era, Steve Smith is next on this list.
He has scored 3,298 runs from 48 matches at a fine average of 45.17. The tally also includes 10 tons and 14 half-centuries.
Smith scored a solitary double-hundred in this period. Smith and Labuschagne are the only Australian batters with 3,000-plus runs in this period.
#5
Rohit Sharma - 9 tons
Rohit's career turned on October 2, 2019, when he was asked to open the innings for India in Tests for the first time.
He answered with a brilliant show against South Africa in Vizag, scoring centuries in both innings.
Overall, he managed 2,716 runs from 40 matches in this period at 41.15. The tally includes nine tons besides eight fifties (200: 1).