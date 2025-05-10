What's the story

Team India's star opener Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

The 38-year-old cricketer ended his red-ball career with a remarkable 4,301 runs in 67 matches, averaging a commendable 40.57.

He was particularly brilliant since the start of the ICC World Test Championship in 2019.

Here we look at the batters with the most Test hundreds since October 2019, which also marked the start of Rohit's stint as a Test opener.