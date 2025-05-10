Which opener has scored most Test centuries since October 2019?
What's the story
One of the most prominent Test batters, Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
Rohit's career is defined by a remarkable change in his batting position.
After averaging below 40 in the middle order, the veteran's luck turned when he was asked to open for India.
Here we look at the openers with the Test tons since October 2019, Rohit's maiden Test assignment as an opener.
#1
Rohit Sharma - 9 tons
Rohit's career turned on October 2, 2019, when he was asked to open the innings for India in Tests for the first time.
He answered with a brilliant show against South Africa in Vizag, scoring centuries in both innings.
Overall, he finished with 2,697 runs from 28 matches as an opener at 42.80. The tally includes nine tons besides eight fifties (200: 1).
#2
Dimuth Karunaratne - 7 tons
Sri Lankan legend Dimuth Karunaratne's tally of 2,840 runs at 43.03 is the most for a batter while opening the innings since October 2019.
The southpaw, who announced his retirement earlier this year, played 38 Tests in this period.
His record features seven centuries and an astounding 15 half-centuries. Like Rohit, Karunaratne also touched the 200-run mark only once in this period.
#3
Usman Khawaja - 6 tons
The only other opener with more than six tons in this period is Usman Khawaja.
The southpaw, who was dropped from the Australian Test squad ahead of the 2019/20 summer, made a stunning return in the 2021/22 Ashes series.
While opening the proceedings, he has smashed 2,805 runs across 35 Tests since 2019 at an average of 48.36.
This includes six tons besides 13 fifties (200: 1).
#4 & #5
Shafique and Warner - 5
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique and Australia's David Warner share the fourth spot on this list, having smoked five tons apiece as an opener.
The former's tally includes 1,504 runs from 22 Tests at 38.56 (50s: 5, 200: 1). Warner, who is now retired from international cricket, hit 2,328 runs from 33 games at 42.32 (50s: 7).
He smashed a double-hundred besides a triple ton as well.