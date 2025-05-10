What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL), cricket's richest tournament, has been put on hold for a week amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Following this, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed that the five Kiwi players in this year's IPL are either returning home or are on their way, as per The New Zealand Herald.

The players affected are Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and Bevon Jacobs.