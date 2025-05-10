NZ players involved in IPL returning home amid India-Pakistan tensions
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL), cricket's richest tournament, has been put on hold for a week amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
Following this, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed that the five Kiwi players in this year's IPL are either returning home or are on their way, as per The New Zealand Herald.
The players affected are Trent Boult, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, and Bevon Jacobs.
Departures
Injured players and coaches also departing India
Apart from the five Kiwi players, Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson, who couldn't play due to injury, have already exited the tournament.
Coaches Stephen Fleming and Daniel Vettori, both former Black Caps captains, who are leading teams in the IPL - Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively - are also leaving India.
Other New Zealanders Shane Bond (Rajasthan Royals) and James Franklin (Hyderabad) are following suit alongside commentators Danny Morrison and Katey Martin.
PSL relocation
New Zealand contingent in Pakistan heads to Dubai
Meanwhile, a group of New Zealanders in Pakistan has already left for Dubai, UAE.
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) was recently announced to be moving to UAE for its 2025 season amid security concerns.
However, the league is now indefinitely suspended.
Kiwi players involved include Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson, and Kane Williamson (non-playing role).
Future plans
Uncertainty looms over IPL and PSL resumption
As it stands, there are still 12 regular-season games left in the IPL before the playoffs.
If it doesn't resume in a few weeks, it will likely be rescheduled for later in 2025 due to India's tour of England in June.
The PSL's future remains uncertain with no specified date for resumption or details provided when it was initially announced it would relocate to UAE.