NZ beat Pakistan in Christchurch T20I to take 4-0 lead

Sports

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:18 pm Jan 19, 202403:18 pm

Mitchell and Phillips scored match-winning fifties (Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand have thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets in the fourth T20I in Christchurch to earn a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. Mohammad Rizwan scored a well-paced 90* while batting first as Pakistan finished at 158/9. Though NZ suffered an early collapse while chasing, fifties from Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips helped them cross the line. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

After losing fellow opener Saim Ayub (1) cheaply, Rizwan joined forces with Babar Azam (19) and the duo added 51 runs. While the former made an unbeaten 90*, Mohammad Nawaz contributed with a quick-fire 21*. In reply, Shaheen Afridi's fiery opening spell reduced NZ to 20/3. However, Mitchell and Phillips powered him over the line in 18.1 overs.

Rizwan slams his fifth T20I fifty against NZ

Having tackled 63 deliveries, Rizwan made an unbeaten 90. He has raced to 2,943 runs at 49.05. Against New Zealand, Rizwan has now raced to 584 T20I runs at a stellar average of 38.93. This was his fifth half-century against the Kiwis. Rizwan's 90* is now the second-highest T20I score by a Pakistan batter on NZ soil.

Three-fer for Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen, who claimed 3/34, has raced to 71 T20I scalps at 22.65. 23 of his wickets have come against NZ at 22.26. As per ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm pacer, who dismissed both openers in the first over, boasts 13 T20I wickets in the opening over. Among full-member team bowlers, only Bhuvneshwar Kumar (18), Tim Southee (15), and David Willey (15) are ahead of him.

Third T20I fifty against Pakistan for Mitchell

Mitchell, who arrived at four, scored an unbeaten 72 off 44 deliveries, a knock laced with seven boundaries and two maximums. He has now raced to 1,260 T20I runs at an average of 26.25. Notably, Mitchell added 139* runs with Phillips. The tally includes seven fifties. This was his third T20I fifty against Pakistan as he has completed 309 runs against them at 34.33.

10th T20I fifty for Phillips

Phillips, who attacked bowlers from the outset, made an unbeaten 52-ball 70 (5 fours, 3 maximums). The dasher has now raced to 1690 T20I runs at 31.88. While this was his 10th T20I fifty, the tally also includes two tons. Phillips smoked his maiden T20I fifty against the Men in Green as he has raced to 292 runs against them at 20.85.

Joint-second-highest partnership against Pakistan

Mitchell and Phillips's 139*-run stand is now the joint-second-highest partnership against Pakistan in T20Is. They have equaled England duo of Harry Brook and Ben Duckett, who also added 139* runs against Pakistan in the 2022 Karachi T20I. NZ batters Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson top this list, having added 171* runs in the 2016 Hamilton T20I.