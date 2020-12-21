New Zealand and Pakistan will lock horns in the third T20I on December 22 at the McLean Park, Napier. After gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead, the hosts will be eyeing a clean sweep by winning the final game. Meanwhile, the tourists would want to gain some redemption before they enter the two-match Test series. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The McLean Park in Napier will host the third T20I on December 22 (11:30 AM IST). At this venue, the wicket will favor the batsmen, owing to the flat nature. However, it also assists fast bowlers and spinners, equally. While the weather is expected to be pleasant and cloudy, the temperature will hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

NZ Kiwis unlikely to tinker the playing XI much

A number of marquee players, including skipper Kane Williamson, returned to the T20I fold for the second match. As a result, Pakistan were handed a rather one-sided defeat. The Kiwis chased down 164 with nine wickets to spare. They might stick to the same XI in the impending game. Probable XI: Guptill, Seifert (WK), Williamson (C), Conway, Phillips, Neesham, Jamieson, Kuggeleijn, Sodhi, Southee, Boult.

PAK Will Sarfaraz Ahmed earn a call-up?

Pakistan really need to level up in order to survive a series rout. The management could rope in former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. Top-order batsman Abdullah Shafique, who has recorded two consecutive ducks could make way for Ahmed. His experience will certainly be of use for Pakistan. Probable XI: Rizwan (WK), Shafique/Ahmed, Ali, Hafeez, Khan (C), Shah, Wasim, Ashraf, Riaz, Afridi and Rauf.

Stats Hafeez, Williamson eye these milestones

The experienced all-rounder, Hafeez, could become Pakistan's leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals. He requires 54 runs to eclipse the tally of top-ranked Shoaib Malik (2,335). By doing so, Hafeez will also become the fourth-highest run-scorer on the overall tally. Meanwhile, Williamson (1,722) could also surpass Colin Munro (1,724) to accumulate fourth-most runs for New Zealand in the format.

