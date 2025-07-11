Arsenal set to complete deal for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke

Arsenal are closing in on a £52 million deal to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke. As per Sky Sports News, the England international has been given permission by Chelsea to leave their FIFA Club World Cup camp in the USA and finalize his move. The transfer is expected to be worth an initial £48 million with an additional £4 million in add-ons.

Player profile Madueke's stats in the 2024-25 season The 23-year-old winger had an impressive season with Chelsea, making 45 appearances and scoring 11 goals while providing five assists. He joined the Blues from PSV in January 2023 and has since made a total of 91 appearances for the club. His current contract runs until 2030, but Arsenal are hoping to finalize his signing soon.

Transfer strategy Madueke could provide cover for Bukayo Saka Arsenal have been on the lookout for a left-sided forward this summer. However, Madueke played mostly on the right side of Chelsea's attack last season, appearing 33 times, where he was productive, contributing to goals and assists. Despite this, he could provide cover for Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri at right-winger position.