Arsenal set to complete deal for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke
What's the story
Arsenal are closing in on a £52 million deal to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke. As per Sky Sports News, the England international has been given permission by Chelsea to leave their FIFA Club World Cup camp in the USA and finalize his move. The transfer is expected to be worth an initial £48 million with an additional £4 million in add-ons.
Player profile
Madueke's stats in the 2024-25 season
The 23-year-old winger had an impressive season with Chelsea, making 45 appearances and scoring 11 goals while providing five assists. He joined the Blues from PSV in January 2023 and has since made a total of 91 appearances for the club. His current contract runs until 2030, but Arsenal are hoping to finalize his signing soon.
Transfer strategy
Madueke could provide cover for Bukayo Saka
Arsenal have been on the lookout for a left-sided forward this summer. However, Madueke played mostly on the right side of Chelsea's attack last season, appearing 33 times, where he was productive, contributing to goals and assists. Despite this, he could provide cover for Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri at right-winger position.
Squad changes
Chelsea's attack have been bolstered this summer
Chelsea have bolstered their attacking options this summer with the signings of Liam Delap from Ipswich for £30 million, Joao Pedro from Brighton for up to £60 million, and Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £48.5 million plus add-ons. These additions could pave the way for Madueke's departure as the club looks to balance its books after a spending spree in this transfer window.