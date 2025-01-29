What's the story

The first-ever league phase of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 season is heading toward a thrilling finish, with 25 of the 36 teams still unsure of their fate in the tournament.

All the remaining 18 matches will start simultaneously at 1:30am (IST) tonight.

Out of these, 16 games have major implications for the teams involved.

Here's everything you need to know.