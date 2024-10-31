Tottenham Hotspur oust Manchester City from the Carabao Cup
Tottenham Hotspur have ended Manchester City's unbeaten run this season, defeating them 2-1 in the Carabao Cup. The win takes Spurs into the quarter-finals of the competition. The team took an early lead in the fifth minute, courtesy of Timo Werner's first goal since March 10. Werner skillfully converted Dejan Kulusevski's pass into a goal against Stefan Ortega.
Spurs maintain momentum despite injury setback
Despite an injury setback that saw Micky van de Ven leave the field with a suspected hamstring issue, Spurs kept their momentum going. In the 25th minute, Pape Sarr doubled the lead with a long-range strike that left Ortega helpless. The goal came as Manchester City struggled to find their footing in the match, seemingly reflecting manager Pep Guardiola's earlier statement about not wanting to "waste energy" on the Carabao Cup.
Manchester City's late surge not enough to secure victory
As the first half approached its conclusion, Manchester City started to take control of the ball. Savinho laid it off for Matheus Nunes, who scored a goal that provided the visitors with a glimmer of hope just before the break. However, despite their late push and a few injuries halting play in the second half, City failed to find an equalizer against a resolute Spurs side.
Ortega's saves and Bissouma's block secure Spurs's victory
In the second half, Ortega made two crucial saves to deny Brennan Johnson and Kulusevski, keeping City at bay. A missed opportunity by substitute Richarlison could've cost Spurs the match, but Yves Bissouma's last-minute block on the goal line against Nico O'Reilly ensured their victory. This win keeps alive Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of securing their first trophy since 2008.