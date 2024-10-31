Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite an injury to Micky van de Ven, Tottenham Hotspur managed to defeat Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, with Pape Sarr scoring a key goal.

Manchester City attempted a comeback with a goal from Matheus Nunes, but couldn't find an equalizer.

Manchester City attempted a comeback with a goal from Matheus Nunes, but couldn't find an equalizer.

Crucial saves by Ortega and a last-minute block by Yves Bissouma secured the victory for Spurs, keeping their trophy hopes alive.

Tottenham beat Man City 2-1

Tottenham Hotspur oust Manchester City from the Carabao Cup

By Rajdeep Saha 04:07 am Oct 31, 202404:07 am

What's the story Tottenham Hotspur have ended Manchester City's unbeaten run this season, defeating them 2-1 in the Carabao Cup. The win takes Spurs into the quarter-finals of the competition. The team took an early lead in the fifth minute, courtesy of Timo Werner's first goal since March 10. Werner skillfully converted Dejan Kulusevski's pass into a goal against Stefan Ortega.

Resilience

Spurs maintain momentum despite injury setback

Despite an injury setback that saw Micky van de Ven leave the field with a suspected hamstring issue, Spurs kept their momentum going. In the 25th minute, Pape Sarr doubled the lead with a long-range strike that left Ortega helpless. The goal came as Manchester City struggled to find their footing in the match, seemingly reflecting manager Pep Guardiola's earlier statement about not wanting to "waste energy" on the Carabao Cup.

Late surge

Manchester City's late surge not enough to secure victory

As the first half approached its conclusion, Manchester City started to take control of the ball. Savinho laid it off for Matheus Nunes, who scored a goal that provided the visitors with a glimmer of hope just before the break. However, despite their late push and a few injuries halting play in the second half, City failed to find an equalizer against a resolute Spurs side.

Match highlights

Ortega's saves and Bissouma's block secure Spurs's victory

In the second half, Ortega made two crucial saves to deny Brennan Johnson and Kulusevski, keeping City at bay. A missed opportunity by substitute Richarlison could've cost Spurs the match, but Yves Bissouma's last-minute block on the goal line against Nico O'Reilly ensured their victory. This win keeps alive Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of securing their first trophy since 2008.