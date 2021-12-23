Sports Carabao Cup, Tottenham beat West Ham 2-1: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 01:11 pm

Tottenham beat West Ham to reach Carabao Cup semis

Tottenham beat West Ham United 2-1 in an intense Carabao Cup quarter-final clash. The win sees Spurs reach the semis of the competition. West Ham, who are vying for a top-four place in the Premier League, had earlier knocked out both Manchester clubs in the Carabao Cup. The game was fast and frantic in the first half as Spurs held on to claim victory.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Antonio Conte will be pleased as his side showed character and resilience to knock West Ham out of the competition. Spurs have a genuine shot at a trophy in his first season in charge here. It was an interesting match and Sours had to absorb pressure from their local rivals. Spurs will want to transform this performance into the Premier League.

TOTWHU How did the match pan out?

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg found Steven Bergwijn inside West Ham's box as the Dutchman converted from close range (29). West Ham responded strongly as Hugo Lloris had to twice tip over his bar. Eric Dier made a mistake as it allowed Jarrod Bowen to turn and shoot in a quick reply for the equalizer. A fine dribble from Bergwijn saw Moura score the third.

Bergwign Bergwijn achieves these feats

Bergwijn has scored his first goal for Tottenham in his first start under Conte. The Dutchman scored his first goal this season in what was his 10th match in all competitions. As per Squawka Football, Bergwijn had more shots (3) and completed more take-ons (2) than any other player on the pitch tonight.

Do you know? Key numbers for Moura

As per Squawka Football, Moura has scored three goals against West Ham since his move to the club in 2018. This is now the joint-most goals he has scored against an English side (also scored 3 vs Burnley).