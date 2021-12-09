Sports Bayern Munich oust Barcelona from Champions League: Records broken

Dec 09, 2021

Barcelona have failed to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League

Bayern Munich maintained their 100% record in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season. The German champions won their sixth successive group stage match, humbling a sorry Barcelona side 3-0. Notably, Barca have been ousted and will now have to play in the Europa League. Benfica have joined Bayern in the round of 16 by beating Dynamo Kyiv 2-0. Here are the key stats.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Five-time European champions Barcelona had reached the Champions League last 16 in every one of the past 17 seasons. Prior to this, they had failed to qualify for the tournament in 2003-04. To go out in such a poor manner highlights the level Barca are in. They managed just two goals from six games and had an aggregate score of 0-6 against Bayern.

Details How did the match pan out?

After a lively start, Bayern Munich found the net in the 34th minute with Robert Lewandowski setting up Thomas Muller at the far post. Leroy Sane made it 2-0 before half-time with the German finding the top right corner. In the second half, Jamal Musiala made it 3-0 with Alphonso Davies pulling the ball back from the byline and laying it for the former.

Muller Muller gets to 50 Champions League goals

Veteran Bayern Munich ace Muller has become just the eighth player to net 50-plus Champions League goals. He is now the joint-seventh in terms of UCL goals. Muller matched the tally of former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (50). Muller is the second Bayern Munich player to score 50-plus Champions League goals after Lewandowski (65). Notably, Lewandowski has 82 UCL goals in total.

Twitter Post Muller joins an illustrious list

👏 Thomas Müller becomes becomes the 8th player in Champions League history to score 50 goals or more...



🤩 Your favourite is _______#UCL pic.twitter.com/VaJloEqMDc — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 8, 2021

Do you know? Unwanted record for Barcelona

As per Opta, Barcelona has been knocked out from a Champions League group stage for the fourth time ever. Notably, this is the first time since 2000-01 when they played the UEFA Cup.

Stat attack Muller attains this feat against Barca

Muller has scored eight goals in seven appearances against Barcelona in the Champions League. As per Opta, this is his most against a single opponent in the competition. Interestingly, Muller's tally of eight goals is the most of any player against Barça in the history of the European Cup.

Opta stats Bayern script these records against Barca

Bayern have won each of their last four games against Barcelona in European competition (3-2 May 2015, 8-2 August 2020, 3-0 September 2021, and 3-0 tonight). This is already the longest run of victories by a team against Barcelona in the history of the European Cup/Champions League. Also, Barca are yet to beat Bayern away from home in the competition's history.

Information Bayern impress as Barca's sorry campaign ends

Bayern ended the group stage campaign with 22 goals which is the highest this season. They finished with 18 points. Benfica progressed with eight points after securing a crucial victory. Barca finished their UCL journey with just two goals scored and seven points collected.