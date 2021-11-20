Premier League, Chelsea thrash Leicester City: Records broken

Premier League 2021-22 leaders Chelsea thrashed struggling Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Thomas Tuchel's side showed strength and character to down the Foxes 3-0. This was another dominating show as the Blues registered a clean sheet to keep their defensive prowess in place. Goals from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante, and Christian Pulisic helped Chelsea win big.

Chelsea showed once again why they are the favorites to win the Premier League title this season. They have opened up a six-point gap over second-placed Manchester City. What stands out for Chelsea is their defensive shape. They have conceded just four goals in 12 league matches. When a team's backbone is strong, the job becomes easier in a domestic league campaign.

How did the match pan out?

Ben Chilwell delivered the perfect ball from a cross as Rudiger timed his jump well to steer the ball with a header. The visitors doubled their advantage when Kante planted a superb left-footed shot after being set up by Reece James, who found the former having a lot of space. In the second half, Chelsea dominated the proceedings before Pulisic scored from close range.

Kante and Rudiger register these feats against Leicester

As per Opta, only Chris Wood (4) and Emile Heskey (3) have scored more Premier League goals against Leicester as a former player than Chelsea mid-fielder N'golo Kante (2). The Frenchman has netted as many league goals in his last six, as he managed in the 51 matches beforehand (2). Meanwhile, 50% of Rudiger's eight Premier League goals have come against Leicester (4).

Unwanted numbers for Leicester

As per Opta, Leicester City (8) have now conceded more set-piece goals than any other Premier League side this season. Brendan Rodger's side have also shipped the highest number of headed goals (5). Leicester have lost 15 of their last 17 Premier League games against the league leaders (D2). Leicester had zero shots against Chelsea in the first half.

High-flying Chelsea claim their ninth win

After 12 PL matches, Chelsea have 29 points. They have claimed nine wins, two draws, and a loss. Chelsea (30) have become the second side this season to net 30-plus PL goals after Liverpool (31). Meanwhile, Leicester suffered their fifth league loss this season.