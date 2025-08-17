Defiant Crystal Palace hold Chelsea 0-0 in Premier League: Stats

A defiant Crystal Palace side held Chelsea to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge in their Premier League 2025-26 opener. Despite fielding a strong side, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca saw his team struggle. Palace, who won the FA Cup last season and lifted the FA Community Shield recently, had a goal by Eberechi Eze ruled out by VAR in the 1st half. Here's more.

Do you know? Josh Acheampong makes this record for Chelsea As per Opta, Josh Acheampong (19y 104d) became the second youngest player to start for Chelsea in their opening game of a Premier League season, after Glen Johnson in 2003-04 (18y 359d).

Match stats Here are the match stats There were 31 shots in the goalless draw between Chelsea and Crystal Palace. As per Opta, this is the most number of shots without scoring in a MD1 Premier League game since Burnley vs Southampton in 2018-19 (34). Chelsea had three shots on target from 19 attempts. Palace had 12 attempts with 4 shots on target. Chelsea had 72% ball possession.

Brazil power Brazilian magic on offer As per Squawka, substitute Estevao became the third youngest Brazilian player to appear in the Premier League (18y 115d), after Rafael in 2008 (18y 39d) and Gabriel Martinelli in 2019 (18y 54d). Meanwhile, Chelsea have now had 16 Brazilians play for them in the Premier League, the outright most of any team (overtaking Man City's 15).

Opta stats Chelsea extend unbeaten run versus Palace in Premier League Chelsea have started a Premier League season with a goalless draw for the first time since 2011-12. This was Chelsea's third successive clean sheet in the Premier League under manager Enzo Maresca. The Blues are now unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League matches against Palace (W13 D3). Palace's last victory at Stamford Bridge came in 2017.

Eze Eze's goal gets ruled out Eze, who might have played his last match for Palace, powered home a free-kick from 20 yards in the 13th minute. However, the strike was ruled out by referee Darren England after a VAR check. This was because Palace defender Marc Guehi was within one metre of Chelsea's wall when the free-kick was taken.

