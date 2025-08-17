Manchester United opt to go strikerless against Arsenal: Details here

Manchester United have not fielded a striker for the Premier League opener against Arsenal at Old Trafford. New arrival Benjamin Sesko is on the bench alongside Joshua Zirkzee. Meanwhile, striker Rasmus Hojlund has not been named in the squad against Arsenal . The decision was taken by manager Ruben Amorim amid speculation surrounding the future of the 22-year-old Danish international. Here are further details on the same.

Information Mason Mount to play as false nine Amorim has gone with Mason Mount after playing him as a false nine last weekend against Fiorentina. The midfielder will play there with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha as the preferred number 10s. Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro will play together in midfield.

Team changes United's attacking options under Amorim Under Amorim, United have spent £200 million revamping their forward line. Sesko is set to be the main striker with Zirkzee providing cover. Mbeumo and Cunha are set to take the two number 10 positions in Amorim's preferred formation. England international Kobbie Mainoo could also play as a false nine, while Bruno Fernandes successfully filled that role in the 2024 FA Cup final.

Player response Hojlund is no more in Amorim's plans Hojlund has been told by Amorim that he will struggle for minutes this season with Sesko's arrival. The club wants to sell Hojlund although a loan with a buy option isn't ruled out. AC Milan are the frontrunners to get hold of Hojlund, who is now open to a move despite earlier stating that he wants to stay at Manchester and fight for his place in the team.