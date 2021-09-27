Premier League, Arsenal hand Tottenham third successive defeat: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 27, 2021, 01:05 am

Emile Smith Rowe was sensational for Arsenal against Spurs

Arsenal earned the bragging rights in the North London derby after beating Tottenham 3-1 in gameweek six of the Premier League 2021-22 season. A ruthless first-half performance by the Gunners put Tottenham under the mat. Son Heung-min scored a consolation goal as Spurs conceded three goals in a PL game for the third game running. Here are further details.

Contrast

Contrasting set of fortunes

Tottenham won their first three games in the PL 2021-22 season, going into the international break top of the table with nine points. They had kept successive clean sheets, winning all three games by a 1-0 margin. However, after the break, they have lost 3-0, 3-0, and 3-1. Arsenal, who lost their first three games, have now sealed three successive wins.

ARSTOT

Arsenal down Spurs in derby clash

Emile Smith Rowe was left unmarked to score from Bukayo Saka's cross after 12 minutes. The youngster turned provider as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got the second midway through the half. Arsenal scored the third in the 34th minute. The goal came after Harry Kane lost the ball in attack and missed two tackles to stop goal-scorer Saka. Son pulled one goal back later on.

Opta stats

Major records for Smith Rowe and Saka

Emile Smith Rowe (21) and Saka (20) have assisted one another five times in the Premier League. Among duos, both aged 21 or younger, only Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney (8) have assisted one another more often in the competition's history. Aged 20 years and 21 days, Saka is the youngest player in PL history to score and assist in a North London derby.

Records

Smith Rowe sets a derby record; unwanted achievement for Tottenham

As per Opta, aged 21 years and 60 days, Smith Rowe is the youngest player to score for Arsenal in a North London derby in the Premier League since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in September 2014 (21y 43d). Meanwhile, Spurs have conceded 3+ goals in three consecutive PL games for the first time since September 2003.

Do you know?

A new derby record for Arsenal

Arsenal went 3-0 up inside 34 minutes. As per Opta, this is the earliest a side has ever scored three goals in a Premier League North London derby. Arsenal have never previously led by three goals at half time in this fixture in the competition.