Arsenal's four-game winning run in all competitions came to an end as a stubborn Crystal Palace side held them to a 0-0 draw in the Premier League. After a dismal run of games, the Gunners had stitched three straight wins to rise to 11th. However, Arsenal lost two crucial points in a forgettable encounter at the Emirates. Here are the records broken.

Arsenal hardly offered anything going forward with their best effort at goal was a shot on the turn from Alexandre Lacazette into the side-netting. Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a shot palmed away by the Palace keeper. Palace saw James Tomkins heading an Eberechi Eze free-kick against the bar and Christian Benteke drew a fine save from Bernd Leno.

Arsenal Unwanted numbers for Arsenal

Arsenal have extended their winless top-flight league run against Crystal Palace to five matches, drawing four of those (L1). Mikel Arteta's side has failed to score in seven Premier League matches this season, as many as in the entirety of last season. The last time Arsenal failed to score in more games in a season was back in 2015-16 (8).

Information Arsenal vs Palace: The story of clean sheets

Crystal Palace have kept consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since a run of four in a row between February and June in 2020. Meanwhile, Arsenal have kept four consecutive clean sheets in all competitions for the first time since October 2016.

Do you know? Unique record for Palace

As per Opta, Crystal Palace have kept more Premier League clean sheets in two matches in 2021 (2) than they managed in their final 24 matches in 2020 (1).

