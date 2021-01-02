The Serie A 2020-21 season is set to resume on Sunday after a week's holiday period owing to Christmas and New Year. Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to make his presence felt when the Turin giants host Udinese in gameweek 15. Ronaldo, who has impressed at large, needs to lead sixth-placed Juve higher up the table. We present his numbers.

Serie A Ronaldo is the leading scorer this season

Ronaldo has played just 10 Serie A games in the 2020-21 season, having missed three. He leads the scoring chart with 12 goals. He is one goal ahead of Inter's Romelu Lukaku (11). However, the Belgian international has featured in 13 games. Ronaldo has the joint-best goal involvements this season (G12 A1) alongside Lukaku and Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (13 each).

Key numbers Serie A: Breaking down Ronaldo's numbers this season

According to BBC, Ronaldo is averaging a goal in every 69 minutes this season. Besides, he is averaging 1.31 goals per 90 minutes. He has the highest number of shots registered this season (37). Ronaldo has a goal conversion rate of 32% and a shot accuracy of 59% as well.

Goals Ronaldo has netted 16 goals in all competitions

Overall, Ronaldo has netted 16 goals this season across competitions. Besides registering 12 goals in Serie A, the former Real Madrid star has scored four more in the UEFA Champions League as well. Notably, he has netted 15-plus goals in 15 successive seasons in his club career.

Ronaldo A look at Ronaldo's stats at Juventus