India scripted an emphatic comeback in the Border-Gavaskar series by winning the Boxing Day Test. Following what turned out to be a one-sided affair eventually, the four-match series is now squared at 1-1. The upcoming Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground will certainly be a series-defining game for the two sides. Here are the records that can be broken in the Test.

Pujara Pujara inches closer toward the 6,000-run mark

On the previous tour Down Under (2018/19), Cheteshwar Pujara made waves by smashing three tons. However, he hasn't lived upto his standards in the two Tests so far. Notwithstanding, he still has an opportunity to enter the record books in the SCG Test. Pujara requires 97 more to complete 6,000 runs in Test cricket. Interestingly, he will be the 11th Indian to do so.

Do you know? He could become the sixth-fastest Indian to 6,000 Test runs

Pujara presently owns 5,903 Test runs from 132 innings at 47.60. If he manages to break the 6,000-run barrier, he will become the sixth-fastest Indian to do so after Sunil Gavaskar (117), Virat Kohli (119), Sachin Tendulkar (120), Virender Sehwag (123) and Rahul Dravid (125).

Lyon Nathan Lyon on verge of claiming 400 Test wickets

Nathan Lyon has been Australia's premier spinner in Test cricket of late. His knack of providing regular breakthroughs has helped Australia on many occasions. Notably, the off-spinner is set to become only the third Australian with 400 wickets in Test cricket. Lyon is (394) only behind Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563), the only two Australians to have achieved this milestone.

Warner David Warner might script this record at the SCG

As per reports, opener David Warner will likely feature in the upcoming Test even if he doesn't attain full fitness. If this happens, he might add another feather to his cap. At the SCG, Warner owns 732 runs at 66.54, including 4 tons. With yet another century, he will have second-most centuries here. Presently, the tally is led by the great Ricky Ponting (6).

SCG A golden opportunity to record a second victory at SCG