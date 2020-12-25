'Boxing Day' is the day when sporting action takes place all over the globe. This is celebrated on December 26th each year across nations that previously formed a part of the British Empire established by Queen Victoria in the 19th century. Here we present key details about Boxing Day, what it signifies, and its relation with cricket. Here are further details.

Info What is Boxing Day?

Boxing Day is a holiday celebrated the day after Christmas on December 25. Though it originated as a holiday to give gifts to poor people, today the day signifies more like a shopping holiday. It originated in the United Kingdom and is celebrated in a number of countries that previously formed part of the British Empire.

Details Boxing Day: A look at the history

Boxing Day was traditionally a day off for servants and the day when these people received a special Christmas box from their masters. Interestingly, the servants would also go home on Boxing Day to give Christmas boxes to their families. According to BBC, the day also has religious connections and is celebrated as Saint Stephen's Day in Ireland and the Catalonia region of Spain.

Information Boxing Day and its relation with cricket

Since 1980, the Boxing Day test match is a regular in Australia's cricket calendar. The fixture is held in Melbourne involving Australia and a team touring the nation. Besides Australia, Boxing Day Tests are also played in South Africa and New Zealand.

Information 44 Boxing Day Tests have been played in Australia

A total of 44 Boxing Day Tests have been played in Australia since 1950. Hosts Australia have won 25 of these Tests. Their last Boxing Day Test win was against New Zealand in 2019. Notably, Australia host India in the Boxing Day Test, starting tomorrow.

Information New Zealand host Pakistan in Boxing Day Test