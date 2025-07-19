'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' delayed; check new release date

The release of Sony 's upcoming animated film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse , has been pushed back by three weeks. Originally slated for a June 4, 2027, release, it will now premiere on June 25, 2027. As per Deadline, the third movie of the series was originally supposed to release in March 2024, but was pushed due to Hollywood strikes.

Plot details 'Across the Spider-Verse' ended on a cliffhanger The third installment of the Spider-Verse series will continue to follow Miles Morales as he navigates new challenges. The previous film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, ended with Morales discovering that an alternate version of himself had become the villainous Prowler in a universe without a Spider-Man and a chaotic New York City. This revelation sets up an intriguing storyline for Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Animation evolution The series is known for its innovative animation styles The Spider-Verse series is known for its unique animation style, with each installment introducing a new style. The filmmakers put significant effort into these films, as evidenced by the last-minute changes made to Across the Spider-Verse before its world premiere in June 2023. Beyond the Spider-Verse is expected to continue this tradition of innovation in animation.