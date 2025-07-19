Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude' sold to Netflix for whopping ₹25cr: Report

Dude marks a significant collaboration between Ranganathan, a rising star in the Tamil film industry, and Baiju, an acclaimed actor in Malayalam cinema. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Kumar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Sai Abhyankkar has been roped in to score the music.

Previous hits

Expectations high due to 'Dragon,' 'Premalu' success

The deal for Dude's digital rights comes on the heels of Ranganathan's Dragon and Baiju's Premalu, both of which reportedly crossed ₹100 crore at the box office. This success has further heightened expectations for Dude. The film is a youthful entertainer and will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.