Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Dude' sold to Netflix for whopping ₹25cr: Report
What's the story
The digital rights of the upcoming Tamil film Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, have been sold to Netflix for a whopping ₹25 crore, reported 123Telugu. The film is currently in production in Chennai and is directed by Keerthiswaran. It will be released on Diwali 2025.
Film details
'Dude' is produced by Mythri Movie Makers
Dude marks a significant collaboration between Ranganathan, a rising star in the Tamil film industry, and Baiju, an acclaimed actor in Malayalam cinema. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Kumar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Sai Abhyankkar has been roped in to score the music.
Previous hits
Expectations high due to 'Dragon,' 'Premalu' success
The deal for Dude's digital rights comes on the heels of Ranganathan's Dragon and Baiju's Premalu, both of which reportedly crossed ₹100 crore at the box office. This success has further heightened expectations for Dude. The film is a youthful entertainer and will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.