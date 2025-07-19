'No animosity': Deepak Tijori recalls losing 'Baazigar' to SRK

In a recent interview with India Today, actor-director Deepak Tijori revealed that he was involved in the early stages of Baazigar. He narrated the story to directors Abbas-Mustan before it eventually went to Shah Rukh Khan . However, despite this setback, Tijori has no regrets or resentment about the situation. "Yes, I had let go of Baazigar," he admitted during the chat.

Details How Khan got to know about 'Baazigar' Tijori shared a story about how Khan ended up with Baazigar. "Shah (SRK) and I were friends." "There was a VHS cassette of A Kiss Before Dying at his place. I asked him about it, and he said, 'Your director came to me, left this tape, and told me not to say yes until you say no.' So he waited on me," Tijori recalled.

Resolution Directors returned to Tijori with an apology After some time, the directors returned to Tijori with an apology. He remembered their words: "They apologized and said, 'Please forgive us, we made a mistake. We'll compensate you someday.' And I told them, 'It's okay. Forgotten. Let it be.' It was all very amicable."

Industry bonds Tijori recalls camaraderie among actors back then Tijori also reminisced about the camaraderie among actors during that time. He said, "That's how things worked back then. We had such great relationships. If one of us got a film, the other would step back." "There was no animosity between the actors. There were no such grievances that we used to carry. We were like best friends."