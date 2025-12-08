Nigeria secures release of 100 kidnapped schoolchildren: Report

The Nigerian government has reportedly secured the release of 100 schoolchildren who were abducted last month in Niger state. The incident, one of the worst mass kidnappings in Nigeria 's history, took place from St Mary's Catholic boarding school in Papiri on November 21. Local broadcaster Channels Television broke the news on Sunday, but did not provide details about how the release was secured.

Kidnapping details 303 children and staff kidnapped, 50 escape The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reported that gunmen abducted a total of 303 children and 12 school staff during the incident. Nevertheless, in the immediate aftermath, 50 pupils managed to escape their captors. However, there were no updates on the remaining hostages or their conditions since then.

Uncertainty remains Authorities unaware of children's release Despite Channels Television's report, neither the CAN nor the Niger state authorities have been officially informed about the release. Daniel Atori, a spokesperson for CAN in Niger state, said they were not "officially aware and have not been duly notified by the federal government." The Nigerian government has yet to comment on this development.