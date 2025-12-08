Nigeria secures release of 100 kidnapped schoolchildren: Report
What's the story
The Nigerian government has reportedly secured the release of 100 schoolchildren who were abducted last month in Niger state. The incident, one of the worst mass kidnappings in Nigeria's history, took place from St Mary's Catholic boarding school in Papiri on November 21. Local broadcaster Channels Television broke the news on Sunday, but did not provide details about how the release was secured.
Kidnapping details
303 children and staff kidnapped, 50 escape
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reported that gunmen abducted a total of 303 children and 12 school staff during the incident. Nevertheless, in the immediate aftermath, 50 pupils managed to escape their captors. However, there were no updates on the remaining hostages or their conditions since then.
Uncertainty remains
Authorities unaware of children's release
Despite Channels Television's report, neither the CAN nor the Niger state authorities have been officially informed about the release. Daniel Atori, a spokesperson for CAN in Niger state, said they were not "officially aware and have not been duly notified by the federal government." The Nigerian government has yet to comment on this development.
Diplomatic talks
US congressional delegation meets Nigerian officials
Earlier on Sunday, a United States congressional delegation met Nigeria's national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, in Abuja. The discussions focused on counter-terrorism cooperation and regional stability. This meeting comes amid international scrutiny over Nigeria's security situation and its treatment of Christians, which has been a point of concern for US President Donald Trump.