Japan accuses China of locking radar on its aircraft

Tensions between Japan and China have flared up after Tokyo accused Beijing of locking fire-control radar on Japanese military aircraft near Okinawa. According to Kyodo News, the incidents involved Chinese J-15 jets from the Liaoning aircraft carrier, which was operating south of Okinawa with three missile destroyers. Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi called the radar locks "dangerous and extremely regrettable," and lodged a formal protest with China.

Diplomatic protest Japan's defense minister demands preventive measures Koizumi said the radar locks went beyond what was necessary for safe aircraft operations. He demanded that China take preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future, as per Reuters. The Japanese Defense Ministry said Chinese J-15s locked radar on Japanese jets twice on Saturday, once in the late afternoon for about three minutes and again in the evening for around 30 minutes.

Counter-claims China dismisses Japan's claims, accuses Tokyo of harassment China has dismissed Japan's allegations as "false accusations." It accused Tokyo of escalating tensions and misleading the international community. Senior Colonel Wang Xuemeng, spokesperson for the Chinese Navy, defended the exercises near Miyako Island as previously announced training activities. He accused Japanese aircraft of "harassment" and asked Japan to stop slandering China's actions.

Rising tensions Japan's Prime Minister warns of potential military threat The incident comes after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments on Taiwan, which Beijing criticized as meddling in its internal affairs. Takaichi had warned that a military attack on Taiwan could pose a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan. Media reports quoted analysts as perceiving that the remarks were indicative of possible intervention by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces if national security is threatened.